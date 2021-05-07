Manitoba to give update on hospital capacity, COVID-19 cases

The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Friday regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity.

Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking to the media about hospital capacity at a technical briefing at 9:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will provide information from this event as it becomes available.

Then at 12:30 p.m., Siragusa and Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, health officials announced 363 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 2,732.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 9.1 per cent, and Winnipeg’s is at 10.4 per cent.

The province also announced four more deaths related to COVID-19. This brings Manitoba’s death toll to 986.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 40,442 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

To date, there have been a total of 3,003 cases of variants of concern in the province – 1,025 of these cases are active and 1,962 people have recovered.

POSTPONING ELECTIVE SURGERIES

On Thursday, CTV News Winnipeg reported that it appears elective surgeries are set to be postponed in Winnipeg due to the increasing COVID-19 case numbers.

CTV News Winnipeg obtained an internal memo from Grace Hospital telling staff that the provincial leadership team has ordered an “expedited reduction” in surgical slates at the hospital as of Friday.

As of Thursday, 185 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba, 52 of these people are in intensive care.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Jeff Keele.