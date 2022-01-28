Current Manitoba public health orders extended for another week
Manitoba's current set of public health orders have been extended again for one more week.
Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement on Friday.
"Our government, along with public health, continues to assess the spread and impact of the Omicron variant; however we are seeing early signs of stabilization and positive indicators that COVID-19 is stabilizing in our province," Gordon said.
"Extending the public health orders by one week allows us time to confirm the trend in the COVID-19 data and its impacts on our health system."
The current orders, which were set to expire on Feb. 1, have been extended to Feb. 8.
Gordon said the province will remain at the orange or restricted level of the pandemic response system.
A full list of the orders can be read below:
-
Calgary man sentenced for his role in the death of Sgt. Andrew HarnettThe man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Calgary police officer who grew up in Hagersville, Ont., was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.
-
Winnipeg councillor 'angry' after criticism for driving with kids during council meetingThe way a councillor participated in a meeting is driving debate at Winnipeg City Hall. During Thursday’s council meeting, Councillor Matt Allard (St. Boniface) was participating virtually. At one point, he is behind the wheel driving. His two children are with him.
-
New Brunswick man killed in crash on northern Alberta logging roadA 56-year-old man from Hoyt, NB., was killed when two service trucks collided in northern Alberta Thursday night.
-
'It's never going to be 100 per cent': Bioethicist questions vaccine strategy as COVID-19 pandemic enters another yearWhile governments are still trying to urge residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine, bioethicist and Dalhousie research professor, Françoise Baylis, says in reality, not everyone will get their shot.
-
Video shows northern Ontario angler catching a pike just as a 50-inch muskie eats the pikeA Killarney-area angler who was ice fishing recently got a big surprise when he was pulling up a northern pike.
-
Edmonton Remand Centre experiences worst pandemic outbreak affecting 421More than 400 people have contracted COVID-19 at the Edmonton Remand Centre, marking the worst pandemic outbreak for the correctional facility.
-
12-year-old charged after armed robbery at Dartmouth store using pellet gun, police sayA 12-year-old boy is facing charges following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Guelph racer Robert Wickens back behind the wheel after devastating 2018 crashRobert Wickens, the Guelph IndyCar driver who was left partially paralyzed after a crash at the Pocono Raceway in 2018, is racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Cup championship this weekend.
-
Prices hit all-time high at London-area gas pumpsPrices across the City of London have broken the $1.50 per litre barrier and many don't expect to see any relief for some time.