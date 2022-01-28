Current Manitoba public health orders extended for another week

Manitoba's current set of public health orders have been extended again for one more week.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement on Friday.

"Our government, along with public health, continues to assess the spread and impact of the Omicron variant; however we are seeing early signs of stabilization and positive indicators that COVID-19 is stabilizing in our province," Gordon said.

"Extending the public health orders by one week allows us time to confirm the trend in the COVID-19 data and its impacts on our health system."

The current orders, which were set to expire on Feb. 1, have been extended to Feb. 8.

Gordon said the province will remain at the orange or restricted level of the pandemic response system.

A full list of the orders can be read below: