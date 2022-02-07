Manitoba to give vaccine and health system update

Manitoba health officials will be providing a vaccine and health system update on Monday morning.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead for the First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team, and Dr. David Matear, health system co-lead for the Unified Health Sector Incident Command, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 11:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after the Manitoba government announced it is taking steps toward reducing public health orders, with the goal of having no restrictions by the spring.

The province also revealed a new round of health orders, which are set to come into effect on Tuesday, including increasing the number of people permitted at indoor private gatherings. A full list of the new restrictions can be found online.

According to the most recent provincial data, 85.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the vaccine, 80 per cent have received two doses, and 41.1 per cent have received three.