Manitoba health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This will be the first COVID-19 news conference since Dec. 23, when the province took a break for the holidays.

On Monday, Manitoba announced 107 new cases of the disease, bringing the number of active cases to 4,442. The province’s five-day test positivity rate is at 12.6 per cent.

Manitoba also reported nine additional deaths related to COVID-19. This brings the province’s death toll to 654.

Since March, there have been 24,252 cases of the disease in the province.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.