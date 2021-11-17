Manitoba to issue emergency alert test on Wednesday
The Manitoba government is informing residents that an emergency alert test message will be sent out Wednesday.
Alert Ready, the national public alerting system, has scheduled the test message for Nov. 17 at 1:55 p.m. CST.
This test alert will be sent to TVs, radios and wireless devices.
The province notes not every Manitoban will get the alert on their mobile device for a variety of reasons, including device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, and device software and settings.
The government explains it is important to test the public alerting system because it provides an “opportunity to validate and improve the end-to-end performance and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended.”
The test alerts also show the public what the alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation.
Once the test is complete, CTV News Winnipeg would like to hear from you about how it went or whether or not you received the alert. You can contact us by email or through any social media channels.
-
Thunder Bay hockey team finds new home in TorontoThe Thunder Bay Kings minor hockey team travelled more than 13 hundred kilometers to find a home at Toronto's Scotiabank Pond.
-
Doug Ford announces plan for Ontario to build 400,000 electric cars by 2030Auto manufacturing in Ontario could be leaning more and more electric in the coming years.
-
Evacuation orders, recovery efforts ongoing amid threat from devastating floods, mudslides in B.C.First responders and recovery crews continue to work around the clock as devastating floods, mudslides and strong winds have forced thousands from their homes in British Columbia. Officials say at least one woman has died as a result of the storm.
-
Inuk author Norma Dunning wins $25K Governor General's fiction prizeInuk writer Norma Dunning is the 2021 winner of the Governor General's Literary Award for fiction.
-
43 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Wednesday: provincePublic Health Ontario is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.
-
Talk about a 'Grand' reopening!The Grand Theatre unveiled its $9.5 million renovations on Tuesday.
-
Judicial pre-trial ordered in Nathaniel Veltman caseThe court has ordered a judicial pre-trial in the case against Nathaniel Veltman, 20, the man charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of a Muslim family.
-
B.C. storm aftermath latest blow to supply chain issuesThe aftermath of the storm in B.C. that saw untold damage to highways, homes and infrastructure is the latest blow in a long line of supply chain issues for the province and Canada.
-
Structure fire in Abbotsford leads to warning of potential toxic smokeA structure fire in Abbotsford, B.C., may be causing toxic smoke, leading to a warning for residents in some areas to stay inside.