Manitoba to lift last of fire and travel restrictions amid rainy weather

The last of Manitoba's travel and fire restrictions are being lifted thanks to the recent rainy weather.

In a release on Tuesday, the Manitoba Wildfire Service said the last restrictions which had been in place in Area 4 are being lifted at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

"Manitobans are reminded there are still some areas where the risk of wildfire may still exist even after the rain, therefore caution is required," the province said in a release.

Manitobans in this area will once again be able to get burning permits through local or regional Manitoba Conservation and Climate offices. The province said campfires are permitted only in approved pits.

All trails in provincial parks have been reopened.

The province said as of Monday, 115 fires were burning in the province. Of these fires, 10 are out of control, four fires are being held, and 11 are under control. There are 81 fires that are being monitored by the province.

The largest of Manitoba's out-of-control fires is more than 10,800 hectares in size. The fire is burning near the Bloodvein First Nation, and has been since July 16.

Manitobans are reminded to check with local municipal offices for more information about burning restrictions, as many municipalities have implemented their own restrictions. More information can be found online.

Manitobans can report a wildfire by calling 911 or the toll-free tip line at 1-800-782-0076.