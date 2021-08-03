Manitoba to lift mask mandate for indoor public places

The Manitoba government announced on Tuesday it will be lifting the mask mandate for indoor public spaces beginning this weekend.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced the province’s latest round of public health orders on Tuesday, which come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

“Public health will no longer require mask use in indoor public places under the public health orders,” Roussin said.

“However, we know that COVID-19 will be with us. COVID-19 will be here in a post-pandemic Manitoba, as well as the other respiratory viruses such as influenza and RSV.”

The province noted that due to the continued presence of COVID-19 in the province and the risk posed by the delta variant, Manitoba strongly recommends that those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to wear masks in indoor public places. This also applies to children under the age of 12, who are not eligible for the vaccine.

Manitoba also recommends that people continue to maintain physical distancing of two metres between people while they are in indoor settings.

“We’re moving from public health restrictions to recommendations, but we know that COVID is still with us. We still know those places, crowded spaces, prolonged contact, increases the risk of transmission, not only of COVID, but the other respiratory viruses that are likely to return,” Roussin said.