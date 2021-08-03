Capacity limits for businesses, indoor mask mandate to end in Manitoba starting Saturday

Manitoba is taking another step toward fully reopening as the province announced new public health orders will be coming into effect, allowing more businesses to reopen and lifting Manitoba’s mandatory mask mandate.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said more than 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.4 per cent are now fully vaccinated, and 75 per cent of Manitobans are expected to be fully vaccinated this week.

He said with these vaccine numbers, it is allowing Manitoba to go ahead with its newest public health orders, which will come into effect on Aug. 7.

As part of the new orders, mask-wearing will not be required by the province but it will still be strongly recommended for those who are not fully immunized including kids under 12.

Roussin also noted businesses can still require masks.

Some of the new orders will allow many businesses to fully reopen with no restrictions, they include:

Indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences;

Gyms and fitness centres;

Libraries;

Services such as hair and nail salons;

Day camps; and

Retail businesses, markets, garden centres, and malls.

The new orders will also require limited restrictions for other sectors, such as: