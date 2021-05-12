'Two-dose summer': Manitoba predicting COVID-19 vaccine campaign will finish in July, all adults now eligible to book an appointment

Manitoba’s vaccine task force is predicting a “two-dose summer” based on increased vaccine supply coming into the province and the lowered age eligibility.

Speaking during a news conference on Wednesday, Johanu Botha, co-lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Task Force, said the province is expecting to have administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all Manitoba during the summer.

“It’ll be a two-dose summer in Manitoba,” he said. “We will get through our second-dose campaign by the middle of July.”

On Wednesday, the Manitoba government lowered the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 18 years of age and older.

Botha noted the age cohorts are moving more quickly as appointment uptake is being watched.

He noted it is expected that the first doses of the vaccine will be administered to 70 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 years and older between June 6 and 9.

Botha added that youth will most likely be vaccinated at supersites.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

MORE SUPERSITES OPENING

During the news conference, the task force provided an update on vaccine supersites, noting that two more will be opening this month. This includes a supersite opening in Steinbach on May 18, and another in Gimli on May 29.

These supersites are in addition to the province’s existing facilities in Winnipeg, Dauphin, Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk, and Morden.

SECOND DOSE APPOINTMENT BOOKING COMING LATER IN MAY

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba's Vaccine Task Force, said second dose appointment booking for COVID-19 vaccines will begin on May 22.

She said people with specific medical conditions will be booking their appointments first. Some conditions Reimer specifically mentioned as priority include people on dialysis, people with Down syndrome, people receiving active cancer treatment, and transplant patients.

A full list is posted online.