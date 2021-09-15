Manitoba to make announcement on COVID-19 vaccine
The Manitoba government is scheduled to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
This news conference comes as other countries and provinces, including Quebec, Alberta and Ontario, have started to roll out third shots for immunocompromised individuals.
Reimer previously said she is not recommending a third dose for the general public. However, she said, she is considering it for people with certain health conditions.
There is no word yet on whether Reimer will be addressing booster shots during Wednesday’s virtual news conference.
As of Tuesday, 83.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 78.8 per cent have received both doses.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
