Manitoba to make announcement on vaccine lottery

Officials with the Manitoba government are set to make an announcement on Tuesday morning on the province’s Vax to Win lottery.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton; Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Wayne Ewasko; and Manny Atwal, president and CEO of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, will be speaking at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at the vaccine supersite at the RBC Convention Centre. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

To incentivize people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Manitoba government introduced the Vax to Win lottery back in June.

As part of this initiative, the province held two draws – one for eligible Manitobans who got at least one dose on or before Aug. 2, and another for all eligible residents who received both doses on or before Sept. 6. Manitobans were automatically entered when they received their vaccine.

Both of these lottery draws offer three $100,000 prizes in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, a $100,000 prize in each of the remaining health regions, and 10 scholarships for $25,000 for Manitobans aged 12 to 17.

Manitoba revealed the winners of the first lottery in August, but has yet to announce the winners of the second one.

As of Monday afternoon, 85.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 81.1 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.