Manitoba schools to no longer provide notification of COVID-19 close contacts

Manitoba schools will no longer provide close contact notification or letters on individual COVID-19 cases in school, a change the province says is required due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement during a virtual news conference on Thursday.

According to the province, schools will now provide reports of absenteeism through the regular notification channels to the school community and will monitor staff and student absenteeism and self-reported COVID-19 cases. If there is increased COVID-19 activity based on absenteeism, case counts of operational concerns, public health will investigate and provide recommendations.

If increased COVID-19 transmission is occurring in a school, a period of rapid antigen testing or other preventive measures in school, such as reducing higher-risk activities, may be recommended. If transmission continues to increase, or where COVID-19 cases are affecting school operations, a seven-day period of remote learning for the class, cohort or school could be recommended by public health.

Students or staff who test positive on a PCR test or a rapid antigen test, or suspect they have COVID-19 are required to follow public health isolation rules and are encouraged to notify the school.

Students and staff exposed at school can continue to attend as long as they are asymptomatic, the province said.

“Household close contacts who are exempt from isolation but have a case in their household are encouraged to use rapid tests to monitor for asymptomatic transmission, as household contact remains the highest-risk setting for transmission,” a news release from the province says.

