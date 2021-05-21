Manitoba to open second dose appointments to some residents today

Some Manitobans will become eligible on Friday to book their second dose appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Manitoba government, only those with certain health conditions will be able to book their appointments later today. These conditions include severe heart failure, Down syndrome, and human immunodeficiency virus. A full list of the priority conditions can be found online.

Earlier in the week, Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said the appointments will likely open up around 11:45 a.m.

Botha also announced that the province expects all Manitoba residents will have their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July.

He said after priority health conditions, eligibility for the second dose appointments will mainly be based on when the first dose was administered.

“The baseline approach and what I anticipate to be the main approach going forward will be announcing cut-off dates,” Botha said.

Manitoba said it expects to open second dose eligibility to more residents at some point next week.

According to the latest provincial date, Manitoba has received 821,490 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 692,301 of which have been administered.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead for the First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team, will be speaking at a teleconference at 9 a.m. regarding vaccine eligibility. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event