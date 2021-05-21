Manitoba to open second-dose vaccine booking for Indigenous residents

The Manitoba government will be opening appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Indigenous residents starting on May 24.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead for the First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, made the announcement on Friday.

The province said to book appointments, Indigenous Manitobans must have received a Pfizer vaccine 21 days before their second-dose appointment or the Moderna vaccine 28 days before their second-dose appointment.

People can receive their second dose at a different location than they received their first dose, however, they must get the same type of vaccine.

The appointments for Indigenous residents will open up at 11:45 a.m. Anderson asks people to hold off from booking their appointments until this time.

Indigenous residents can book their appointments at supersites, pop-up clinics, or urban Indigenous clinics online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.