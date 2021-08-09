Manitoba to provide COVID-19 update

The province is set to provide an update on Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, the province’s medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force will be holding a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. CTV News will stream the event.

The update comes after some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted Saturday, removing provincial mask-wearing requirements and allowing many businesses to fully open. The province also moved to level yellow (caution) on the Pandemic Response System.

The province said the changes reflect that the spread of COVID-19 in Manitoba is now at low to moderate levels.

The latest numbers reported on Friday to the provincial dashboard showed one new death along with 29 new cases of the virus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province now sits at 57,764, which includes active cases. The provincial five-day test positivity rate sits at 1.9 per cent.

The dashboard shows 92 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 patients in ICU. Of the COVID-19 patients in intensive care, four have active cases while the rest are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Charles Lefebvre