Manitoba to provide COVID-19 updates during holiday stretch

The province will release additional COVID-19 case reports over the holiday stretch.

A holiday schedule released by the Manitoba Government on Wednesday morning showed no updates slated for Dec. 27 and 28, along with Jan. 3.

Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and Jan. 2 are also absent from the calendar, but those fall on weekends, dates in which the province doesn’t report COVID-19 numbers.

However, a provincial spokesperson tells CTV News that COVID-19 information will be posted on DataMB on Dec. 27 and 28, as well as Jan. 3.

The online release will be issued instead of a formal bulletin.