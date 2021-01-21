The Manitoba government is set to provide more information today regarding its proposed changes to public health restrictions.

On Tuesday, health officials announced possible changes to the current code red restrictions, which they said would balance the needs of the health-care system and economy, while still protecting Manitobans.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said the province is taking a cautious approach to reopening.

"We don't want to go back and forth,” he said.

“We want to have a slow, cautious approach so we can continue reopening over time and not have to go back and close certain things again."

The proposed changes include:

- Allowing two people to visit a private residence at one time;

- Allowing up to five people, plus household members, to visit outdoors on a private property;

- Allowing up to 10 people in addition to the officiant at a funeral;

- Allowing stores to open without restrictions on what they could sell, with physical distancing and occupancy limits in place;

- Opening hairdressers and barbershops to reopen at limited capacity; and

- Allowing non-regulated health services, such as reflexologists, to open with physical distancing rules in place.

At this point, these proposed changes are only considerations.

On Tuesday, Roussin said the province would make its final decision on these health orders later this week and would release more details on Thursday.

The current public health restrictions are set to expire on Friday, with the proposed ones potentially coming into effect on Saturday. The next round of health orders would likely be in place for three weeks.

Roussin noted that while the Winnipeg, Southern Health, Interlake-Eastern and Prairie Mountain Health regions are expected to see some of the restrictions eased, the Northern Health Region will likely remain under current restrictions due to its high COVID-19 case count.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.