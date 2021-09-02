Manitoba to provide update on public health orders

Manitoba’s top doctor and the president of the Chambers of Commerce are set to provide an update on Thursday regarding the province’s public health orders.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This event comes the day before the province is set to implement vaccine requirements at certain events, activities and businesses.

Beginning on Sept. 3, Manitobans needs to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend

indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events and concerts;

indoor theatre, dance and symphony events;

restaurants (indoor and patio dining);

nightclubs and all other licensed premises;

casinos, bingo halls and VLT lounges;

movie theatres;

fitness centres, gyms and indoor sporting and recreational facilities (excluding youth recreational sport); and

organized indoor group recreational classes and activities, as well as indoor recreational businesses.

In order to attend these businesses or events, Manitobans will have to show their vaccine card or QR code.

Children under the age of 11, who are not eligible for vaccination, can attend these events and businesses with a fully immunized adult.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.