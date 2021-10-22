Manitoba to provide vaccine proof to allow for national and international travel

Fully vaccinated Manitobans will soon have a new type of proof that allows them to travel nationally and internationally.

The Manitoba government confirmed that it will be offering residents a new proof of vaccination that meets the pan-Canadian requirements for domestic and international travel by air or rail. This new credential will be available starting on Monday, Oct. 25.

The province noted that Manitoba’s immunization card will still be used within the province the way it is currently being used to access certain activities and events.

“Manitoba was the first province to implement a proof of vaccination credential – the Manitoba Immunization Card, which uses a safe and secure QR code – and we are pleased that the federal government is adopting such a measure for fully vaccinated Canadians,” Premier Kelvin Goertzen said in a statement.

The premier noted the province has been working with its federal, provincial and territorial partners to support the resumption of travel for fully vaccinated Canadians.

Earlier in the week, the federal government said that each province and territory will need to issue its own standardized pan-Canadian vaccine passport for people to use when travelling.

Each provincial and territorial system will need to have a common look and feel, and will include the person’s name, birthday, information on the vaccines received, where they were administered, and a QR code. There will also be a “Canada” wordmark in the upper-right-hand corner.

The federal government said it will promote this system internationally so that border agencies, businesses, and organizations around the world can recognize these credentials as Canadian documents.

More information on the card and how to apply can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Aiello.