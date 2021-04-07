Manitoba to reveal 2021 budget today

The Manitoba government is set to reveal its 2021 budget today.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding said on Tuesday the province has been busy getting the budget ready, noting that COVID-19 is the “most important aspect of our provincial budget.”

“Our government’s main priority is to protect Manitobans and to really advance Manitoba,” the minister said.

“Our top financial priority over the past year has been direct critical funding to the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Our COVID-19 plan ensures that we’re ready and we’re prepared, and we’re going to do what it takes to protect Manitobans.”

In a pre-budget announcement last week, Premier Brian Pallister said the province plans to put a minimum of $50 million towards cutting back on wait times and catching up on the pileup of delayed surgeries.

"We are still facing a serious backlog of surgeries and procedures that have been delayed due to COVID-19," Pallister said.

"This pandemic pile up means that there are thousands of surgeries that have been delayed and that number continues to grow. Each delay means a Manitoban that is hurting while they wait."

On Tuesday, Fielding announced the province has allocated $1.2 billion in the 2021 budget for the province’s pandemic response. This majority of this money will go towards the health-care system, the vaccine program, education supports and personal protective equipment.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and The Canadian Press.