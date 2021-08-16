Manitoba to reveal vaccine lottery winners Tuesday

The Manitoba government is set to announce the winners of its ‘Vax to Win Lottery’ on Tuesday.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to CTV News on Monday, noting the winners will be announced at 11 a.m.

Earlier in the month, Premier Brian Pallister said the winners would be announced on Aug. 16 at the Leila supersite.

The vaccine lottery is one of the province’s incentives to encourage Manitobans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

All residents aged 12 years of age older who received at least one dose of the vaccine on or before Aug. 2 are eligible for the August draw. The province is also holding a second lottery next month for all eligible Manitobans who have received both doses on or before Sept. 6.

As part of this initiative, each lottery will give out three $100,000 prizes in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority; one $100,000 prize in each of the other health regions; and 10 draws for $25,000 in scholarships for those aged 12 to 17.

Manitobans are automatically entered into the draw when they receive the vaccine, with the option to opt out of they so choose.