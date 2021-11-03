Manitoba to soon start releasing regional test positivity rates
Manitoba public health officials will begin reporting regional test positivity rates starting this Friday.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, the province’s deputy chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the information will be provided on a bi-weekly basis.
Atwal warned the regional numbers are highly variable, particularly in regions with smaller populations.
“They are based on the number of tests conducted in that region and can be impacted by active outbreaks in that area,” said Atwal. “This means the test positivity rates for rural regions may not be comparable to the overall provincial rate or the Winnipeg rate.”
To date, Manitoba public health has only regularly released the provincial test positivity rate and the Winnipeg test positivity rate.
Other regional test positivity rates have been made public previously in the province on a one-time-only basis.
The information will be posted alongside the dashboard data on the provincial website.
