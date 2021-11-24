Manitoba to stop reporting potential public COVID-19 exposures on trains, planes and transit

Manitoba will soon stop publicly reporting possible COVID-19 exposures on planes, trains and transit buses.

On Wednesday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said the province will stop publicly reporting these potential exposures as of Friday.

Those exposures are currently reported on the province's website.

"We will continue to gather potential exposures from Manitoba cases on flights, trains and buses certainly to monitor for cases, they won't be publicly posted unless there is a reason for us to feel there is a need to do that," Roussin said.

"If there is that high risk, then more information will be made available as we normally do."

Roussin said this change comes as more preventative measures for travel have been put in place, including requiring travellers 12 and up to be fully vaccinated to travel domestically by plane, train or cruise ship.

He said possible COVID-19 exposures on international flights will continue to be reported to international authorities.

He encouraged Manitobans to check the Public Health Agency of Canada for any travel notices or warnings.

"When planning for travel, consider assessing your risk with that destination in mind," he said.