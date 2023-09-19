Manitoba Tories make election promise to have more health care at pharmacies

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives say they will ensure more health care services are available at pharmacies if they are re-elected Oct. 3.

The Tory plan would see pharmacists treating common conditions such as strep throat, pink eye and tick bites, as well as managing chronic diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes,

Tory cabinet minister James Teitsma says the change would offer easier access to health care and reduce the demand on clinics and doctors offices.

He says it would also reduce the need for patients to go to multiple locations for treatment and prescription-filling.

Darren Murphy, the board president of Pharmacists Manitoba, welcomes the idea and says it would bring Manitoba in line with other provinces.

The Tories are focusing on health care as a theme of their campaign this week, after two weeks spent on issues such as affordability and economic development.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023