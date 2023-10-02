iHeartRadio

Manitoba Tories, New Democrats and Liberals make final pitch to voters


In this composite image made from three photographs, from left to right, Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba Leader Heather Stefanson speaks during a news conference in Whistler, B.C., Tuesday, June 27, 2023; Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023; and Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont speaks to the media at the Legislature building, in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck, John Woods, David Lipnowski

WINNIPEG -- Manitoba politicians are making their final pitches to voters today in advance of tomorrow's provincial election.

The Progressive Conservatives are expected to release full details of their platform, after having released weekly tallies of the costs of their promises.

Party Leader Heather Stefanson is expected to host the event, which would be her first campaign press conference in Winnipeg in more than a week.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew is ending the campaign the same way he started -- by holding an event in a seat the Tories currently have in suburban Winnipeg.

Opinion polls have suggested the NDP are in a lead over the incumbent Tories, although Kinew has urged his supporters to not take anything for granted.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont has a press conference scheduled in his St. Boniface constituency.

