Manitoba Tories switch election campaign focus from tax cuts to health care

The Manitoba election campaign is into its third week, and all three major parties are expected to make announcements today.

Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson is not scheduled to speak, but two cabinet ministers are set to make separate announcements in Winnipeg.

The Tories have centred much of their campaign leading up to the Oct. 3 provincial election on a string of tax-cut promises, but have been focusing on health care this week.

Cabinet minister James Teitsma is set to be joined by a representative from Pharmacists Manitoba for an announcement outside a pharmacy.

New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to speak at a community complex just outside Winnipeg with the mayor of the Rural Municipality of Tache.

The Manitoba Liberal Party is set to make a campaign announcement in the south end of Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.