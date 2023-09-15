Manitoba Tories vow to remove PST from restaurant meals

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to remove the provincial sales tax from restaurant meals if they are re-elected on Oct. 3.

The Tories say the move would help an industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and make dining more affordable.

The promise is the latest in a series of tax-cut plans announced by the Tories, including a cut to personal income tax and the elimination of the payroll tax on businesses.

Tory cabinet minister Kevin Goertzen says the province can afford the tax cuts because of a growing economy that is putting more money into provincial coffers.

The Tories also promised $20 million in grants to help the aquaculture industry expand.

Goertzen made the announcement at an Arctic char operation that is under construction in Rockwood, north of Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023