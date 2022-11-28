Manitoba tourism operator fined for not following polar bear safety rules

A tourism operator in Manitoba has been fined hundreds of dollars for failing to follow the polar bear safety conditions on their tourism operator licence.

The incident took place on Sept. 28 near Churchill, when conservation officers were conducting hunter compliance checks. The officers saw a local eco-tourism operator giving a polar bear viewing walking tour near a polar mother and cub.

According to the Manitoba government, the operator did not have any means to deter the bears if they were to approach, and they were allowing clients to be spread out on foot, potentially exposing them to a bear attack.

The officers charged the tourism operator with failure to comply with the polar bear safety conditions on their resource tourism operator licence.

According to Aimee Fortier, executive assistant to the chief justices in Manitoba, eco-tourism operator Iceberg Inn Ltd. went to court on Nov. 9 and was found guilty. They received a fine of $802.

The province notes that conservation officers continue to take enforcement efforts to protect Manitoba’s natural resources.

Some of these efforts include fining one individual for hunting and killing a buck deer near illegal bait; arresting two people for night hunting; and ticketing two individuals for commercial fishing during a closed season.

Manitoba asks anyone with information on illegal activity to call a local Natural Resources and Northern Development office or the Turn in Poacher tip line at 1-800-782-0076.