Manitoba unveils immunization cards for fully vaccinated people

The Manitoba government is unveiling a new way for Manitobans to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced immunization cards will be available to Manitobans two weeks after they have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On top of the cards, the province announced fully immunized Manitobans will not have to self-isolate for two weeks when returning from interprovincial travel, and will not have to self-isolate if deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

With the cards, Manitobans will also be able to visit family members who are in hospitals, personal care homes, and other health-care facilities.

Pallister added families that have children under the age of 12, but both parents are fully vaccinated, will be exempt from the isolation requirements.

"So if you're looking to take a couple of noisy little kids on a car trip, you can come back home and you won't have to isolate," said Pallister.

To receive an immunization card, people must have a Manitoba health card, they must have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and they must wait 14 days after getting their second dose.

There will be digital and physical copies of the card and Pallister said it will not contain any personal information other than a first and last name. The card will have a QR code that, when scanned, will show that the person has been fully vaccinated.

The premier also noted he has been reassured that the cards won't be able to be duplicated.

"The privacy issues, the protections that are in this card, are going to be very real for people," he said.

The digital card will be available automatically after signing up online and then a physical copy can be requested after completing the registration.

Pallister said there is a chance these cards could be used for other things such as going to provincially owned facilities.

"I think what we all hope is that this is a temporary measure made necessary by the absence of the sufficient numbers of people who have got their vaccine," said Pallister, "The sooner we get to that level, the better for everyone."

He also mentioned talks have happened with other provinces to see how the card can also be used across the country to prove people are fully vaccinated.

He said nothing has been confirmed yet, but work is being done to ensure Manitobans can give proof in other provinces and vice versa.

Registration for the cards can be completed here.