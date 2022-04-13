Manitoba updates COVID-19 booster shot approach for youth

Manitoba has updated its to booster shots for people between the ages of 12 and 17.

In a bulletin released Wednesday, the province said a booster dose should be offered to people in the age group who have underlying medical conditions, belong to a racialized or marginalized community that is disproportionately affected by COVID-19 or live in a shelter, group home or a correctional facility.

The province said this recommendation is based on the latest guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI)

A first booster dose can also now be offered to all people in this age group and it can be given six months after receiving their first two doses.

The province also received their shipment of the Novavax vaccine and it is being distributed to health-care providers. The shot is for anyone over 18 and two doses are recommended.

The next COVID-19 surveillance information is scheduled to be released Thursday.