Manitoba updates COVID-19 booster shot approach for youth
Manitoba has updated its to booster shots for people between the ages of 12 and 17.
In a bulletin released Wednesday, the province said a booster dose should be offered to people in the age group who have underlying medical conditions, belong to a racialized or marginalized community that is disproportionately affected by COVID-19 or live in a shelter, group home or a correctional facility.
The province said this recommendation is based on the latest guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI)
A first booster dose can also now be offered to all people in this age group and it can be given six months after receiving their first two doses.
The province also received their shipment of the Novavax vaccine and it is being distributed to health-care providers. The shot is for anyone over 18 and two doses are recommended.
The next COVID-19 surveillance information is scheduled to be released Thursday.
-
Toronto police looking for suspect after man struck with metal pipeToronto police are looking for a man who allegedly struck another man with a metal pipe in North York Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Serious' crash closes part of Whitemud Drive: EPSA two-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has police diverting traffic.
-
Canadian airports setting up settlement services for Ukrainian refugeesSettlement agencies across the country have joined forces to support Ukrainians arriving through a federal emergency program at airports in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver, Canada's immigration minister said Tuesday.
-
Surrey crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuriesA serious collision in Surrey sent a pedestrian to hospital and prompted police to close an intersection with barricades Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. developer offers Ukrainian families rent-free apartments in new buildingFor the second time in as many weeks, a Ukrainian family will be moving into a new purpose-built rental building in Port Moody, B.C., where they’ve been invited to stay for free for the rest of the year.
-
Sault YMCA going green to reduce carbon footprint, cut costsA Sudbury-based green economy initiative -- reThink Green -- is expanding into Algoma.
-
Main Street Project dealing with extra obstacles while helping homeless during blizzardMain Street Project is known for helping Winnipeg's homeless population in tough times and during this spring storm it is no different. But during this blizzard, the organization has had to deal with some extra obstacles.
-
Sohi happy with $67M from Alberta, Ottawa for transit pandemic shortfallThe Alberta government will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province to help cover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman killed in Brampton collisionPeel paramedics are treating multiple patients after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday night.