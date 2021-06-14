Manitoba updates second-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Manitoba is now allowing more people to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the province said people who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 10 can now book their second appointment.

Previously, Manitobans who received their first doses on or before May 6 were able to book a second dose appointment.

All Indigenous people in Manitoba ages 12 and older can book an appointment for a second dose, as well as Manitobans 12 and older with particular conditions. The full list of conditions can be found here.

As of June 13, Manitoba has administered 1,045,956 vaccine doses.

The province says 71.5 per cent of Manitobans 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.3 per cent of people 12 and older have received at least one dose. There have been 828,208 first doses and 207,410 second doses administered in Manitoba.

Vaccine appointments for supersites and pop-up clinics can be booked online here or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

Manitobans who have not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can get one this week at the Leila Avenue supersite without booking an appointment.

The supersite, located at 770 Leila Avenue, will administer first-dose immunizations at the following times.