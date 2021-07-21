Manitoba vaccine task force revisits guidance for mixing doses

With enough Pfizer vaccine doses now in Manitoba to meet demand, the province's vaccine task force is revisiting its direction on mixing vaccines.

Due to a Pfizer supply slowdown in June resulting in a shortage of doses available, the province urged Manitobans to get whatever second dose was available to them - Moderna or Pfizer - regardless of the brand of their first dose.

On Wednesday, Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force said the province now has enough Pfizer doses to meet demand.

"When we were going through vaccine supply disruptions and delays and uncertainties, it was important for you to know that having a mixed schedule was safe, effective and recommended at that time," Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the task force, said.

Reimer said Manitobans can now book an appointment or find a walk-in for Pfizer or Moderna within a few days of each other.

"The guidance for you is to get the same brand of vaccine for your second dose whenever possible," she said.

"We still don't want you to delay your second dose, so if that means a mixed schedule for whatever reason—this is still a safe and appropriate choice.

Provincial data shows as of Wednesday, 77.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 63.1 per cent have received both doses.

Manitobans can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment online or by calling 1-844-626-8222. Walk-in appointments are also available at a number of locations.