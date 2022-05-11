Manitoba warning people about phishing scam related to disaster assistance

Manitobans are being warned by the province about a scam going around focused on Disaster Financial Assistance.

The province said people have reported receiving a text message that says they can claim $150 in financial assistance by clicking a link.

Officials said the link is fake and it is actually being used to access people’s personal data.

“The Manitoba government does not use texting to contact the public about support through this program,” the province said in a release.

If people receive a text like this, they are told to not click the link.

For more information on what to do with a text like this, people can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website.