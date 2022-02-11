Manitoba weather conditions close schools and disrupt highway travel

Severe weather conditions on Friday are again prompting many Manitoba school divisions to keep buses parked and classrooms dark.

The following school divisions are reporting cancellations and disruptions Friday morning:

Border Land School Division: all schools closed Friday;

Sunrise School Division: all schools closed, staff and students to stay home;

Seine River School Division: all schools closed Friday;

Evergreen School Division: schools are closed and buses are not running;

Interlake School Division: schools are closed;

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: École Aurèle Lemoine, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot, École Saint-Joachim, École Gilbert-Rosset, École Saint-Georges, École Lagimodière, École Pointe des Chênes, École Réal-Bérard, École Gabrielle-Roy, École Notre-Dame de Lourdes, and École La Source are closed;

Lord Selkirk School Division: schools are closed, buses are not running and staff are not expected to report to work;

Prairie Rose School Division: schools are closed. Staff should work from home;

Sagkeeng First Nation: all three schools are closed;

Garden Valley School Division: all schools are closed;

Red River Valley School Division: all schools are closed. Staff should work from home; and

St. James Assiniboia School Division – buses that serve Headingley (both A.M. and P.M.) are cancelled. Schools are open and the bus routes inside the perimeter will operate.

On the highways, Manitoba 511 reports the closure of the following highways due to poor driving conditions as of Friday morning:

The Perimeter highway is completely closed in all directions around Winnipeg ;