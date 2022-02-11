Manitoba weather conditions close schools and disrupt highway travel
Severe weather conditions on Friday are again prompting many Manitoba school divisions to keep buses parked and classrooms dark.
The following school divisions are reporting cancellations and disruptions Friday morning:
- Border Land School Division: all schools closed Friday;
- Sunrise School Division: all schools closed, staff and students to stay home;
- Seine River School Division: all schools closed Friday;
- Evergreen School Division: schools are closed and buses are not running;
- Interlake School Division: schools are closed;
- Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: École Aurèle Lemoine, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot, École Saint-Joachim, École Gilbert-Rosset, École Saint-Georges, École Lagimodière, École Pointe des Chênes, École Réal-Bérard, École Gabrielle-Roy, École Notre-Dame de Lourdes, and École La Source are closed;
- Lord Selkirk School Division: schools are closed, buses are not running and staff are not expected to report to work;
- Prairie Rose School Division: schools are closed. Staff should work from home;
- Sagkeeng First Nation: all three schools are closed;
- Garden Valley School Division: all schools are closed;
- Red River Valley School Division: all schools are closed. Staff should work from home; and
- St. James Assiniboia School Division – buses that serve Headingley (both A.M. and P.M.) are cancelled. Schools are open and the bus routes inside the perimeter will operate.
On the highways, Manitoba 511 reports the closure of the following highways due to poor driving conditions as of Friday morning:
The Perimeter highway is completely closed in all directions around Winnipeg ;
- Highway 75 between Winnipeg and Morris;
- Highway 1 east between Ste. Anne and Hadashville;
- Highway 2 from Starbuck to St. Claude;
- Highway 3 from Sperling to Highway 34;
- Highway 8 from Winnipeg to Highway 67;
- Highway 12 from PR 203 to Highway 1;
- Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek;
- Highway 14 from Highway 75 to Highway 3;
- Highway 15 from Winnipeg to Anola;
- Highway 23 from Morris to Highway 34;
- Highway 52 from Mitchell to La Broquerie;
- Highway 59 from Winnipeg to St. Malo.