Manitoba wildfire prompting air quality advisory
Parts of Manitoba are under an air quality advisory due to wildfires in the area.
On Friday morning, Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Leaf Rapids, Lynn Lake and Pukatawagan.
According to the statement, wildfires in the Lynn Lake area are creating smoke plumes, poor air quality and reduced visibility.
The weather agency expects conditions to improve overnight on Friday as the wind shifts the smoke plumes to the west towards Saskatchewan.
Environment Canada warns that residents could experience increased coughing, throat irritation or shortness of breath. Those who are especially at risk include children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung diseases.
The weather agency adds that people should try to take precautions to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke, which it explains is a “constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.”
CTV News Winnipeg reported on Thursday that an evacuation order has been issued for Pukatawagan due to the forest fire.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top copThe killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder for hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first respondersA boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year breakEven with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeupNew Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL gameTen thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.
-
One man dead after shooting that locked down Union StationUnion Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit wasteHow organizers, vendors at the Calgary Stampede are limiting waste
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers sayA person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.
-
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for Manitoba wildfire evacueesThe Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote first nation.