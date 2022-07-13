Manitoba Wildfire Service firefighter dies of injuries in the line of duty
A Manitoba Wildfire Service member has died from injuries he sustained while on the job.
In a statement posted on social media Tuesday, the Thompson Professional Firefighters Association identified the firefighter as Tyler Riley Manych, saying he died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty.
"Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, our brothers and sisters of the Manitoba Wildfire Service community and The Pas Fire Department of which Tyler was a member," the statement reads.
A spokesperson for the province confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying the Manitoba Wildfire Service staff member was seriously injured while at the workplace on Monday, July 11.
"The Manitoba Wildfire Service has reached out to the family and co-workers to offer support, and the service has the firefighter's family in its thoughts," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.
The provincial spokesperson said as the incident happened on the job, an investigation has been launched. They did not provide any further information about the death, saying it would not be appropriate to comment further.
