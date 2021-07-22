Manitoba Wildfire Service to gradually ease some fire and travel restrictions

The Manitoba Wildfire Service will be gradually easing some fire and travel restrictions with the recent rainfall, though parts of the province are still facing high to extreme fire danger levels.

The province said as of Thursday, all burning permits remain cancelled across Manitoba, and new ones will not be issued until conditions get better.

A large area north of the Wanipigow River, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border, including Atikaki Provincial Park, and north to Poplar River (Area 4) is closed, and a full travel ban is in effect.

The province said permanent residents in this area have to be ready to leave their homes on an hour's notice.

There will be no access allowed to cottages and campfires are prohibited in this area.

Level one fire and travel restrictions remain for area 15, with campfires permitted only between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Motorized backcountry travel, which includes ATVs and off-road vehicles, is prohibited in this area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless the person had a travel permit.

The province said level two fire and travel restrictions are in place for areas one to 16, with the exception of areas four and 15.

The level two fire and travel restrictions include:

Motorized backcountry travel, including ATVs and other off-road vehicles, is prohibited unless under the authority of a travel permit.

Camping is restricted to developed campgrounds.

Campfires are permitted only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Wayside parks remain open.

Landing and launching is restricted to developed shorelines only.

Industry and outfitters may be restricted in their operations and should contact their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office for more information.

A map shows exactly where all these restrictions are in place in Manitoba. The map can be found online.

RESTRICTIONS IN PROVINCIAL PARKS

The Manitoba Wildfire Service said no campfires are allowed in Grand Beach Provincial Park, which has closed all of its trails. The Canoe Landing Campground in Spruce Woods Provincial Park is also closed.

Campfires are allowed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. in all other provincial parks outside the restriction areas.

Fireworks and sky lanterns are prohibited in all provincial parks.

More information about the restrictions in provincial parks can be found online.