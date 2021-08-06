Manitoba wildfires lead to smokiest July in history for Winnipeg

Manitoba has been ravaged by wildfires in 2021, with the peak of the blazes happening in July.

Near the end of July, 150 fires were burning throughout Manitoba, the largest happening near the Bloodvein First Nation.

The fires have led to many Manitobans having to be evacuated from their homes and smoke that has blanketed the province.

Air quality statements have been issued for Winnipeg, with a statement still in place for the city.

With all the smoke that Winnipeg has seen, Environment Canada is saying July 2021 was the smokiest July in the city's history.

Environment Canada told CTV News that Winnipeg had 137 hours of smoke in July, which easily beats the previous record for the month set in 2015, with 78 hours.

Coming in third was the year 1995 with 39 hours.

July 2021 was also one of the smokiest months ever in Winnipeg. The record was set in August 1961, when there was 163 hours of smoke.

Environment Canada has been recording these records since 1953.

- With files from CTV's Danton Under and Colleen Bready.