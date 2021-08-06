Manitoba wildfires lead to smokiest July in history for Winnipeg
Manitoba has been ravaged by wildfires in 2021, with the peak of the blazes happening in July.
Near the end of July, 150 fires were burning throughout Manitoba, the largest happening near the Bloodvein First Nation.
The fires have led to many Manitobans having to be evacuated from their homes and smoke that has blanketed the province.
Air quality statements have been issued for Winnipeg, with a statement still in place for the city.
With all the smoke that Winnipeg has seen, Environment Canada is saying July 2021 was the smokiest July in the city's history.
Environment Canada told CTV News that Winnipeg had 137 hours of smoke in July, which easily beats the previous record for the month set in 2015, with 78 hours.
Coming in third was the year 1995 with 39 hours.
July 2021 was also one of the smokiest months ever in Winnipeg. The record was set in August 1961, when there was 163 hours of smoke.
Environment Canada has been recording these records since 1953.
- With files from CTV's Danton Under and Colleen Bready.
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.