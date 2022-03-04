Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuit

A Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.

In 2017, the private photos of Brittany Roque wound up in the hands of her prospective employer, the Brandon Police Service.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Roque was in an intimate relationship with a Brandon police officer in 2015. His then-romantic partner Terri-Lyn Peters later found the pictures of Roque and shared them with the service.

Roque filed a civil lawsuit under Manitoba’s Intimate Image Protection Act.

The legislation was passed six years ago to stop people from sharing sexual images without consent. It allows victims to sue for financial damages.

The ruling is believed to be Manitoba’s first under the legislation.

In her decision, Justice Sandra Zinchuck wrote that Peters was looking to cause embarrassment and humiliation.

“I have found that Peters acted with malice,” she wrote.

Peters and the City of Brandon were jointly found liable for $45,000 in general damages. Peters was also found liable for $15,000 in aggravated damages.

In a statement, Roque said sharing intimate images of another person without their consent is unacceptable and the court’s decision confirms that.

“I have always hoped that coming forward and telling my story would empower other victims of revenge porn to do the same,” the statement said.

“The Court’s decision provides an important roadmap for other victims of revenge porn to seek vindication and compensation. I am proud to have played a part in establishing this legal precedent.”

Roque’s lawyer Kevin Toyne said he hopes the ruling will cause those considering sharing such sensitive images to think twice.

"If you take someone's intimate images and share them without their consent, you are jeopardizing your pay cheque, you are jeopardizing whatever vehicle you drive, your retirement savings, your house. If you intentionally hurt someone, the court might make you pay,” he said.

“So hopefully for the people that think that somehow trying to destroy someone's life is okay, maybe the thought of what will happen to their finances will make them think twice."

In a statement, the City of Brandon said it received the decision late Tuesday night and had not had time to review it, and therefore would not provide further comment. However, it noted the decision is being reviewed by the city’s legal representative.

A lawyer representing Peters also told CTV News Winnipeg, “it would be premature to have any discussions regarding an appeal at this time.”

- With files from CTV's Josh Crabb and Touria Izri