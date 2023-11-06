Manitoba woman charged in fatal rollover had three-times legal blood alcohol limit: RCMP

A woman has died and another is facing an impaired driving charge after a minivan rolled into a ditch off a Manitoba roadway.

Swan River RCMP say they were called Friday at around 6:20 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Provincial Road 483, about eight kilometres west of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

Mounties arrived on scene to find a minivan with four people inside. It had entered the ditch and rolled, police said.

One of the three passengers, a 33-year-old woman from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, was pronounced dead on scene.

A 22-year-old man from the same community and a 38-year-old woman from Swan River were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the on-scene investigation led to the arrest of the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, who was not physically hurt. She was charged with impaired driving causing death.

Police say she was taken to the Swan River detachment, where she gave breath samples that were found to be over three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

According to RCMP, she was held in custody overnight and released Monday morning.

She has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 7, 2024, in Swan River.

RCMP continues to investigate.