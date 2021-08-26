Manitoba woman dead after car hit deer and collided with another vehicle
A 30-year-old woman died on Wednesday following a crash on a Manitoba highway where a minivan hit a deer, causing it to collide with another vehicle.
RCMP officers were called to the head-on collision, which took place on Highway 68 near Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., at around 9:15 p.m.
Mounties investigated the collision and have determined that a minivan was being driven eastbound when it struck a deer and swerved into the westbound lane. The damaged minivan then crashed head-on into a vehicle heading westbound.
A 30-year-old woman from Dauphin, Man., who was driving the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old man, also from Dauphin, who was her passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There was also a one-year-old girl in the car, but she was not hurt in the crash.
The two people inside the minivan, a 22-year-old man and 25-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, sustained minor injuries.
Police note that speed and alcohol were not factors in this collision.
RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.
-
New Brunswick parents have mixed feelings about sending children back to the classroomAs parents in New Brunswick prepare to send their children back to school in less than two weeks, some are concerned as COVID-19 cases continue to jump in the province.
-
Woman killed in rollover near Lloydminster, Sask.A woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover outside of Lloydminster.
-
Blue Angels ready to take to the skies at Airshow London 2021Thousands will be looking to the skies this weekend as Airshow London 2021 kicks off Friday. One of the main attractions will be the world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
-
Fatal ATV rollover leaves woman dead in rural Sask.A woman is dead following an ATV rollover in Tramping Lake.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for TorontoResidents are being warned of the possibility of torrential rainfall leading to localized flooding, with 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.
-
High-risk exposure to COVID-19 on recent Air Canada flight to TimminsThe Porcupine Health Unit is releasing information related to a positive case of COVID-19 that poses a risk to others.
-
Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Sask., 158 additional cases reportedSaskatchewan reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday and 158 new cases.
-
Canada's Natalie Spooner embraces challenges inside and outside of hockeySpooner's willingness to put herself in situations where she might fail before a live or television audience reflects a courage that serves her in hockey.
-
Essex Conservative candidate Chris Lewis launches re-election campaignThe incumbent member of parliament for the riding of Essex had launched his campaign for re-election.