Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for a woman who has been missing for more than seven months.

On Feb. 4, 2021, officers received a report about Anna Marquart (nee Bauman), 31, who hasn’t been seen since July 4, 2020.

Police said Marquart was last seen leaving her home in Glenboro, Man, and has not been heard from since.

Marquart hasn’t been in contact with her family in Manitoba or Ontario.

Police describe Marquart as five-foot-one, 119 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Mounties are concerned for Marquart’s well-being. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-726-7519 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.