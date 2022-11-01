Manitoba woman shocked and overwhelmed after $1M lottery win

A Manitoba woman who recently won $1 million from the Oct. 15 Lotto Max draw said she is shocked and overwhelmed by her big win.

Diane Hebert, who is from Lorette, Man., said when she received a call from the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation about her win, she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“I actually initially got an email,” Hebert said in a news release.

“I won the $1 million, but I also won $2. Initially, I thought the prize was just for two dollars and that’s what the email was about, but then got a phone call, and wow!”

Hebert, who bought her winning ticket on PlayNow.com, said her first thought was that the $1 million win was a joke. She is a regular player on PlayNow and never expected a win of this magnitude.

“Even right now, I can hardly believe it’s true,” she said.

"You think about this for so long when you’re buying tickets, but it’s still a total shock!"

Hebert said she’s overwhelmed and needs some time to decide what she will do with her winnings.

“It’s been a whirlwind – we just went to a financial planner,” she said.

“First we’re getting a new car, then to do some house renovations, and then I’d like to do some investing for family.”

She also said there are some tentative plans to use her winnings for a trip to Hawaii.