Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police

A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).

On Saturday, Stratford police tweeted that Holly Malleck, a 35-year-old woman who is wanted for parental abduction of a person under 14 years of age, and Amelia Deonaraine, who is Malleck’s three-year-old daughter, may be in Stratford, Ont.

This news comes the day after Manitoba RCMP requested the public’s help in finding Malleck and Deonaraine.

Mounties said they first learned of a custody dispute on July 7. Police investigated and allege that Malleck took custody of the child with the intent of depriving the father of his parental rights.

In consultation with the Manitoba Prosecution Service, the RCMP issued a warrant for Malleck’s arrest.

Police said they have no reason to believe the child is in danger.

The SPS asks anyone with information on Malleck’s and Deonaraine’s whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.