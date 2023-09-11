Manitoban remembered on 9/11 anniversary
September 11 has become a day of reflection for people around the world as they remember the planes crashing into the twin towers 22 years ago.
One of those people is Manitoban Ellen Judd. She lost her partner Christine Egan that day.
"It never goes away because the reality still is that she's not here," said Judd.
Egan was in New York visiting her brother at the World Trade Centre when the twin towers were hit. Judd said the anniversary is both a time of reflection and opportunity.
"It also gives us a chance to revisit her life and to remember the things that she lived for and cared about."
One of the ways her family is doing that is through a scholarship.
The Dr. Christine Egan Memorial Scholarship has been set up to help student nurses in Nunavut – a place where she devoted much time in her career.
"On the whole, we've awarded it on about 30 occasions, to a bit less than 30 students because some are multiple recipients."
Judd said the scholarship is something Egan would have been delighted to see, something positive to come out of something so tragic.
-
Ukraine claims to recapture Black Sea oil platforms seized during Crimea's annexationThe Ukrainian military said Monday that it recaptured strategic gas and oil drilling platforms from Russia in the Black Sea and claimed gains in occupied areas near Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine left in ruins after the war's longest and deadliest fighting.
-
Aerosmith postpones Toronto concert after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord injuryAerosmith has postponed its Tuesday concert in Toronto after the lead singer of the American rock band damaged his vocal cord.
-
Thanks to Hollywood strikes, Vancouver Island director can finally make passion projectAn independent film on Vancouver Island is getting a chance of being made because of twin strikes affecting unionized actors and writers in the United States.
-
New rent increase capped at 3.5 per cent, seemingly not welcomed by renters or landlordsIn an already tight, expensive rental market, landlords in B.C. will soon be able to increase their rent for existing tenants by three and a half per cent instead of the two per cent they're currently capped at.
-
U.S. police arrest Canadian man accused of stealing US$64,000 from 43 Walmart storesAccording to the U.S. District Court in St. Louis, a Canadian man was arrested after allegedly stealing over $60,000 in cash from Walmart stores across the United States using sleight-of-hand techniques.
-
Former Vancouver Island Christian camp counsellor says they were shunned after being outed as bisexualOliver Kadach attended Camp Qwanoes as a kid and worked there for two summers, but said they weren't allowed to return after they were outed as bisexual.
-
Hamilton town hall on encampment alternative shut down after 'aggressive behaviour' breaks outA planned community open house in Hamilton Monday evening had to be called off after some attendees broke out in physically and verbally aggressive behaviour, the city said.
-
Highway 97 partially reopens after massive rockslideA highway in B.C.’s Okanagan has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic nearly a week earlier than expected.
-
Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle south of CrossIron Mills mallAirdrie RCMP are on scene in the northbound lanes of the QE II Highway south of CrossIron Mills Mall, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday evening.