Manitobans able to experience Indigenous culture during 18th annual Manito Ahbee Festival

A local festival celebrating Indigenous arts, culture and music returns for its 18th year on Thursday.

The Manito Ahbee Festival is a five-day event aimed at unifying, educating and inspiring.

Festival executive director Lisa Meeches says this year they’ve added the NextGen Youth Empowerment Celebration.

It is all about allowing the young people who attend to connect and participate in the festival.

"Who knows what they are struggling with at home. There's all these young people are dealing with their own issues. We are here to tell that's normal. The whole world was in chaos, not just you, so they are not alone," said Meeches.

She wants Manito Ahbee to be known as a safe space for all people, whether they are Elders, youth or non-Indigenous.

There are plenty of activities to take in while at the festival, including a powwow, sporting events, Indian Horse Relay, a marketplace and a 48-hour film contest.

The powwow is also the largest international powwow in Canada and second largest in North America.

As part of the kickoff, the Manitoba government also announced it is providing $370,000 to support the festival.

"The Manito Ahbee Festival is an important opportunity for all Manitobans to come together to renew and unite," said Obby Khan, the minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, in a news release.

"Manito Ahbee offers cultural experiences and education uniting all visitors in a wonderful way to celebrate and honour Indigenous traditions," said Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke in a news release.

The lighting of the Sacred Fire happened Thursday morning to kickoff the festivities.

The festival runs until May 22 at the Red River Exhibition Park.