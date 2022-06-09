Manitobans able to fish, visit provincial parks for free this weekend

With spring weather finally arriving in Manitoba, the province is encouraging people to go outside and take advantage of it.

The province said there will be free access to provincial parks starting on Friday and running through Sunday. Vehicle permits are not needed, but regular fees still apply for provincial campgrounds.

Those visiting parks are asked to monitor park conditions for closures or advisories due to flooding or weather concerns. Current conditions can be found online.

In addition to free access to the parks this weekend Manitoba is also hosting free fishing weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Anglers will be able to fish without a licence throughout Manitoba, except in parks where a federal fishing licence is needed.

If people are participating free family fishing weekend, they are allowed to keep a conservation licence limit of fish, which includes four walleye or sauger, four northern pike, two smallmouth bass, one lake trout, one channel catfish and two stocked trout, the province said in a news release.