Manitobans called on to snap nature pics as part of largest crowdsourced species inventory

Manitobans are being called on to be backyard biologists over the August long weekend in a push to help scientists understand and protect Canada’s ecosystem.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is asking nature lovers to participate in the third annual Big Backyard BioBlitz between July 28 and Aug. 1.

You can grab your smartphone, tablet or camera, and head outside to an urban centre or even a remote campsite. To take part, participants are asked to snap photos of plants, animals and insects and submit their observations to one of the largest crowdsourced species inventories in Canada through the iNaturalist app.

“Nothing's too big or too small. We want everything from insects to plants to any animals. Don't forget the fungi that might be growing on your tree,” NCC’s Christine Chilton told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg in an interview Friday.

To join the blitz, you’re asked to register on NCC’s website. Once registered, you’ll get a step-by-step guide on how to participate, photography tips, species information and more.

Information collected will help NCC understand species distribution and in some cases, plan future protection and restoration efforts across the country.

“All of that data is used, as we look towards, what do we need to focus on as we move forward? We all know that things are changing, and how do we plan for that?” Chilton said.

“As much as our staff are brilliant, they can't be everywhere. So this is a way for people to really contribute and make a difference in places that we can't get to.”

According to NCC, more than 6,500 participants logged over 36,000 observations across Canada at last year’s event.

- With files from CTV's Nicole Dubé