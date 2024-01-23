Manitobans challenged to be more active even in winter months

Doctors Manitoba is challenging people to make health a priority this season.

Today the organization launched a winter edition of its ‘Getting Healthy’ challenge.

Through its website, the campaign provides advice from physicians relaying easy steps Manitobans can take to get, or stay fit, during the cold season.

Last year the organization found more than 80 per cent of Manitobans believe they're not doing enough, or could be doing more, when it comes to physical activity and other key wellness areas.

“It’s a fun way to engage the people of Manitoba in getting healthy and enjoying a new way to kind of look at prevention,” said Dr. Michael Boroditsky, president of Doctors Manitoba.

“So it's not just about exercising, that's one thing. It's about sleeping. It's about treating yourself better, eating better, making sure you're up to date on immunizations, just doing things as a preventative way and making it fun."

Participants will also have the opportunity to win over 20 prizes, including six months worth of free groceries.

The contest is open until Feb. 15 and free to all Manitoba residents.