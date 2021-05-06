Manitobans are maintaining recommended behaviours to reduce the spread of COVID-19 more than one year after the pandemic began.

According to a survey conducted by the Prairie Research Association, many Manitobans are continuing to physically distance, wash surfaces, and avoid handshakes. There was little change in these behaviours -- only decreasing by two per cent in each category, but remaining in the 90 per cent range.

The survey compared data from April 2020 and April 2021.

People are self-isolating, stocking up on essentials, and working from home less this year than last, with about 10 to 20 per cent drops in each of those categories.

Last year, 18 per cent of those surveyed wore a mask in April -- which is before a mandate was in effect -- compared to 93 per cent this year.

The survey also showed 90 per cent of respondents support the use of face masks indoors, while only 43 per cent support the use of masks outdoors.

When it comes to getting back to “normal,” the majority of respondents -- 44 per cent -- believe that won’t happen until after spring 2022, while a quarter said by spring 2022. Approximately a third of those surveyed believe life could reach normalcy this year with 15 per cent saying by winter, 12 per cent by fall, and four per cent by summer.

As for attending large indoor events, the survey showed more than 70 per cent of Manitobans would not be comfortable until spring 2022 at the earliest.

The Prairie Research Association conducted the survey from April 13 to 16 using its Manitoba Panel, with 1,000 Manitobans taking part. Last April’s survey had 1,929 respondents.

The association said because this sample is a non-probability sample, no error rate can be determined.

The Prairie Research Association is an independent research firm with bases in both Winnipeg and Ottawa.